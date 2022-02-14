BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the state of Texas, with 3.6% of the population unemployed according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

This has been a continued decrease since major layoffs through the COVID-19 pandemic changed some industries.

Major groups affected include retail, food service and hospitality. Glen Brewer, the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce President, said they continue to struggle too.

“A lot of our businesses that went through the pandemic without letting people go or having to shut down I don’t think are suffering that much because those people stayed employed there while others let their employees go temporarily or for long term. Some of those employees found other work and then when we called them to come back to work, they already have employment so that was tough,” Brewer said.

It’s not just local businesses. Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages aired a Super Bowl advertisement as a part of their new hiring campaign. Greg Artkop, the Director of Communications for CCSB, said they’re struggling with the employment of drivers and factory workers.

The company based out of Dallas aired the commercial in Texas and Oklahoma featuring local workers, including one from Bryan.

“They’re all employees that volunteered for the commercial. You can see, [the worker from Bryan] is the driver of the Coca-Cola truck, he bangs the side to the song. Everyone was really excited to be a part of it,” Artkop said.

This was just the beginning of a whole hiring campaign they will be launching.

Brewer said as local employers search for workers, Super Bowl ads and large campaigns are not possible. He has seen them get creative in the hiring process which he said is helping.

“Some of the bigger companies have the resources available to get new employees and maybe they can afford possibly some higher salaries. But some of our local companies can be more innovative and they’re going out with an employee-to-employee search. If you bring in another employee, you can get a bonus or you can get something free,” Artkop said.

The TWC will be holding an event for those struggling industries on Feb. 26. Those working in the industries mentioned may be eligible for free childcare. Visit bvjobs.org for more information and events.

