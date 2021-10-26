BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center and Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation’s October Economic Indicators Report shows the unemployment rate in Bryan-College Station decreasing to a rate of 4.2 percent.

BVEDC Communications Manager Steve Fullhart said this is a trend we’ve seen in our community for quite some time.

“We have consistently, before the pandemic and during the pandemic, been among the lowest unemployment rates in the entire state of Texas. We continue to be there in the bottom three, so we have a whole bunch of people who have not only job opportunities within our region, but who are finding good and quality employment,” said Fullhart

According to the October EI Report, hotels in Brazos County are rebounding, with total hotel receipts for the months of May to August reaching 93 percent of total receipts for the same months of 2019, and the number of travelers out of Easterwood Airport was 9 percent higher in September 2021 than in August 2021 and was 89 percent of the number from September 2019.

This data leads us to believe it was no fluke that the Brazos Valley recently won in the Texas Economic Development Council’s (TEDC) Community Economic Development Awards. The category was a special one for the 2021 edition of the CEDAs: Resilience and Recovery, with a focus on “programs, initiatives and efforts to promote economic resilience and/or facilitate economic recovery related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Fullhart said now is a great time for business in Bryan-College Station, pointing out that several big companies are currently searching for the perfect location, and that BCS is in the running to be that location.

“The community should be hopeful that our economy is going to be diversified and that more jobs, good jobs, are coming to Bryan-College Station sooner rather than later,” Fullhart said.

To view the full October Economic Indicators Report, visit the BVEDC website.

For the full interview with BVEDC Communications Manager Steve Fullhart, watch below:

