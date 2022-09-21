BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan has released the list of upcoming holiday events starting on October 1 through December 9.

The following is a press release from Destination Bryan with details about each event.

Destination Bryan announces the 2022 schedule of fall and holiday events, beginning with Boonville Days and continuing through the annual Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade.

“We are thrilled to see the full line up of fall and holiday events in Bryan again this year,” said Abigail Noel, PR & Communications Manager at Destination Bryan. “Destination Bryan, the City of Bryan and many community organizations are ready to welcome the community to their events and hope to help families create lifetime memories.”