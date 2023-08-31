BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Upscale convenience store chain TXB celebrated their grand opening of their University Drive location Thursday.

General manager Guy Stone says their brand is built on Texan values, and produces their private label brand in the state. The store offers fresh-cooked food, Southern hospitality, and shelves stocked with locally-sourced brands.

According to Stone, their goal is to become part of the Bryan community. One way they’re giving back is by offering discounts to first responders in uniform.

“We are a community store, and it is really about what we can do with our community and for our community,” Stone said.

TXB is currently offering buy one, get one free liters of water. More discounts are available in the TXB app, or on their website.

TXB is located at 3071 University Drive E in Bryan.