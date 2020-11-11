BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Some veterans and first responders deal with daily struggles no one can imagine. A nonprofit in Bryan is on a mission to help those in need cope with their struggles.

Equine Armor Inc. offers free therapy sessions for veterans and first responders in the Brazos Valley. According to studies from the United States National Library of Medicine, equine, or horse, therapy provides emotional benefits for anxiety, Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (PTSD), depression, and other emotional health issues.

Lisa Robertson is the C.E.O of Equine Armor Inc., she says her goal is to help any first responder or veteran that is in need of help.

“We’ve had many clients tell us that this has saved their lives, that this has helped turn their lives around,” says Robertson.

Equine Armor Inc. offers its services free of charge for veterans and first responders with no doctor referral or prior experience with horses necessary. Robertson says the sessions are customized for each individual’s needs and group or individual sessions are offered.

Nicole Kent is a Marine who was on active duty for six years. She said being on the horse farm and working with the animals is a peaceful and relaxing experience that she wishes more veterans took advantage of.

“I was active duty for six years," said Kent. “I went through a lot that nobody should go through and the animals help me forget that and they help me get past the mental places, the mental roadblocks.”

Marissa Reed is an Army veteran who suffers from PTSD and depression, she says she looks forward to coming out on the farm every chance she gets because the horses bring her a level of happiness that she’s been missing for a long time.

Reed says she hopes others seek the help they need.

“I just want to reach out to other veterans and first responders," said Reed. “I know it’s hard to ask for help but Equine Armor understands and the program here is the best I’ve ever come across.”

To find out more about Equine Armor Inc. click here. Equine Armor Inc is a Texas nonprofit 501(c)(3) . If you would like to donate or sponsor a veteran or first responder you can find out more information by clicking here.

