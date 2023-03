COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Austin-based Pluckers Wing Bar announced on social media Tuesday that it will be opening its first location in the Brazos Valley sometime next year in College Station.

A specific location has not been announced.

Pluckers currently has 30 locations in Texas that are in the Dallas and Houston areas and along I-35 stretching from San Antonio to Austin. There’s also one location in Louisiana.

