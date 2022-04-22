Sabi Boutique

520 University Drive East, College Station, TX 77840

Our mission at Sabi Boutique is to offer the best quality products with a flair for fashion. We value our customers and treat them like family; they will always be greeted with a smile. In our boutique you’ll find the Proverbs 31:25 bible verse written on our wall that says, “She is clothed with strength and dignity and laughs without fear of the future” (NLT).

Our mission is to not only help you, our Sabi Sisterhood, keep up with the latest trends, but to also help you wear those trends with grace and confidence as you embrace the world around you!

We value you and we love helping you find exactly what you’re looking for. We are here to help you style your outfit, accessorize your home, and shop for the perfect gift!

Read our blog to learn more!