COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University announced Friday that Twisted Tea and Coors Light will be joining this year’s gameday lineup in a new partnership with Molson Coors and Boston Brewing Company.

The products will be distributed in Bryan-College Station through Kristen Distributing Company, replacing Texas A&M’s previous partnership with Anheuser Busch.

This year, Dos Equis will be producing a special Twelfth Man printed can, available for purchase both in and out of Kyle Field.

“It’s very exciting, and we’re thrilled to be able to give the twelfth man on gameday some new experiences,” Kristen Distributing Company general manager Rich Porcaro said.

Fans will be able to get their hands on the new offerings at this Saturday’s game.