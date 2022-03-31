COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After being postponed because of bad weather in the winter, Dine Around Jones Crossing officially has a new date. On Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can shop discounted items and enjoy food and drink samples from a variety of restaurants in Jones Crossing.

Several businesses will be there with promotional items, discounts and family-friendly activities.

While you eat and drink, you can also enjoy live music from Reagan Quinn on the green space.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to Aggieland Humane Society. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for kids 10 and under. You can buy your tickets here.

After purchasing your tickets, you will be sent a mobile passport. The passport will be instantly delivered to your phone via text and email and is ready to use immediately. There is no app to download. Your pass can be saved to your phone’s home screen for easy one-tap access. You will use this pass on the day of the event, so keep your phone charged.

To learn more about Dine Around Jones Crossing, watch the interview below:

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.