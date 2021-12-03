BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The community is invited to dine, shop, and enjoy samples from a variety of restaurants around Jones Crossing on Saturday, December 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The idea stems from the Dine Around Century Square event that happened in May 2021. Visit College Station Events Coordinator Kendra Davis said they raised more than $12,000 for the Brazos Valley Food Bank at this event. That’s a big reason why they wanted to partner with Jones Crossing this time around. “We want to spread the love around College Station,” she said.

To Dine Around Jones Crossing, participants can purchase a ticket for $15, or $8 for kids 10 and under, that will give them access to more than 10 restaurants and establishments who are offering samples or other promotional items. You can see the full list of participating businesses here.

Remember to charge your phone before the event, because tickets will come in the form of a digital passport. On the day of the event, ticket-holders will hop from restaurant to restaurant redeeming samples through the digital passport on their phone. Every person who redeems all of the samples will have their name entered into a raffle to win a prize.

Davis said the best part of the event is that a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Aggieland Humane Society. She also said that Aggieland Humane Society will be bringing several adoptable animals to Jones Crossing on the day of the event.

“We want to get people in these businesses. One big thing we learned from the pandemic is that we really need to support local businesses because we want them to stay. We want them to continue to grow and flourish here. We really want people to enjoy what College Station has to offer in the new entertainment districts. Not only that, but a main piece of this event is being able to give back to a local non-profit.”

Davis said the event will also include live music on the green space. “Come sit on the green with your family, enjoy your samples, and enjoy all that Jones Crossing has to offer.”

To hear more about Dine Around Jones Crossing from Kendra Davis, watch below:

