COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This week we learn about the benefits of having a Mexican plum tree in your yard.

“It’s a great ornamental plant, so obviously it’s doing well in the drought,” said Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife. “It has beautiful spring blooms. But the great thing is in the early fall, late summer, it starts producing fruit and so it makes very small plums.”

Whittlesey says you can make jam, jelly or chutney with the plums that are about the size of a cherry.

“If you’ve never done that before, the National Center for Home Food Preservation is a great site. It’s a national extension site to help people if they’ve never canned or made jam,” she said.

You can check out the website here.