Brazos County Health Department extends immunization hours for August

The Brazos County Health District has extended immunization hours this August as the Brazos Valley prepares to go back to school. The month of August is also National Immunization Awareness Month.

The Health District's Mary Parrish says this is the busiest time of year for immunizations, and she can’t stress the importance of vaccines enough.

“Not only your child stays safe, but those around your child as well,” said Parrish.

Parrish said while the anti-vaccination movement has caused some parents to hesitate, immunizations are vital.

“Vaccines help prevent diseases that are almost completely gone,” Parrish said. “It’s part of making sure your child has a very happy, healthy childhood.”

The Health District also recommends registering your child with ImmTrac2, the Texas Immunization Registry.

“It’s a system that collects all of your child’s shot records from around the state of Texas and puts them into one database,” Parrish said.

The system then reminds parents which immunizations their child needs every year.

For more information, including the Brazos County Health District's extended immunization hours


