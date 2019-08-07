Aggie Corps of Cadets commandant shares inspirational message with teens

Brigadier General Joe E. Ramirez once was sitting where the teens of the Brazos County Juvenile services sat on Wednesday afternoon.

"I have a desire to help the next generation as much as I can,” Ramirez said. “Help them avoid the mistakes I made.”

Ramirez, who now serves at the Commandant of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets, emphasized to the group the importance of life choices.

“Each choice makes a difference,” Ramirez said. “Good and bad.”

Ramirez then asked the teens to promise that they will earn their high school diploma. He offered a military coin in exchange for that promise.

“They can do it, “ Ramirez said. “They can go on to achieve whatever it is they want to achieve in life.”

After serving 31 years in the military, Ramirez says he understands they need support.

“The coin I’m giving you is one I got,” Ramirez said. “It showed someone believed in me, and I got you.”

At the end of the message, Brazos County Juvenile Services representatives presented Ramirez with a plaque of appreciation.

“When you leave here today, remember what he told you,” the BCJS representative said. “You are important to a general."

Ramirez even shared his contact information to the group, telling them to call if they ever needed him.

"I hope one of them calls me up to come to their high school graduation," Ramirez said. "Because they have the power and potential to be whoever they want to be."