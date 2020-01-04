DPS trooper's vehicle hit; Highway 6 closed near Riesel

Authorities are working an accident after a DPS trooper's patrol unit was hit on Highway 6 headed towards Riesel.

According to officials, a driver slammed into the back of the DPS trooper's SUV while he was working a two-vehicle accident along Highway 6.

The trooper was outside his vehicle when a white Dodge Charger rear-ended the patrol unit.

Sgt. Ryan Howard says the driver and three passengers in the Dodge were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The trooper is okay, officials said.

Southbound lanes on Highway 6 headed towards Riesel are expected to be closed for hours to investigate the accident.

No other details have been released.