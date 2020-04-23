Texas A&M to provide online training for local officials on funding process

On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will provide a series of free online training to help local leaders understand the federal funding process as well as acquire and administer federal funding.

The training, which is available today, will guide local officials through funding from the Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Along with the announcement, the governor, Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd provided details on the training, walked leaders through the process and answered questions of local leaders.

"Our local officials have done a tremendous job leading their communities throughout the COVID-19 response, and the state of Texas will continue to work alongside them and provide these leaders with the resources and support they need during this challenging time," said Governor Abbott. "These online trainings will assist local leaders in efficiently navigating the federal funding process and ensure that our communities receive the financial support that they need in a timely manner."

"One thing we learned during our response to Hurricane Harvey was that federal funding is invaluable in the recovery process," said John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System. "However, it comes with all sorts of strings and requirements that can be confusing to those who don’t know the rules. AgriLife Extension agents are well-positioned to guide county judges, mayors and other local officials through the federal funding maze."

The training will cover an overview of the funding as well as dive into specifics of programs for local and state officials.