Police: Pedestrian seriously injured in Rock Prairie crash

First responders are working a crash on the Rock Prairie Road bridge over Highway 6.

A pedestrian who was hit by one of the vehicles has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

According to College Station police, a SUV ran a red light while traveling along Rock Prairie Road and was hit by another SUV. The first SUV was pushed onto the sidewalk, striking someone who was holding a sign advertising for a local business.

KBTX has a crew on scene. We will continue updating this breaking news as information becomes available.

