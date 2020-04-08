10 dead at Georgia nursing home as coronavirus hits facility

The coronavirus outbreak has hit a Georgia nursing home hard, as 10 people have died inside the facility.

Pruitt-Health Grandview announced the deaths have occurred over the past few weeks at a nursing home in Athens, according to WSB.

The company said it is only allowing essential personnel inside the building where the outbreak happened and following infectious disease protocols.

Georgia has had just shy of 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday. Approximately 360 have died.