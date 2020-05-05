10 new positive cases, 17th death reported in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials are reporting 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

They also reported the 17th death related to the virus. The latest death was a woman in her 90s who was hospitalized outside of Brazos County, according to the health district.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county stands at 219. 87 are considered active cases. 115 of those cases are classified as recovered.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have adjusted their definition of recovered to someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms. It was previously 7 days after onset of symptoms.

Four Brazos County residents are currently hospitalized related to COVID-19.

3,926 total COVID-19 tests have been performed in the county.

The next press conference is scheduled for Monday, May 11 at 4:30 p.m.


