10-year-old Okla. boy sells his toys to help pay for uncle’s funeral

An Oklahoma child is selling his own toys to raise money for his uncle’s funeral.

Ten-year-old Daniel Crase of Oklahoma is selling his own toys to raise money for his uncle’s funeral. (Source: KFSM/Tribune/CNN)

Ten-year-old Daniel Crase and his Uncle Brian were inseparable, but when his uncle died suddenly of a heart attack, Daniel lost his best friend.

Now, Daniel is doing what he can to help pay for his uncle’s funeral expenses.

“He said, ‘Nanny, I want to raise money for my Uncle Brian,’ and I said, ‘Baby, I don’t know how to do that.’ He said, ‘I do,’” said Brenda Crase, Daniel’s grandmother.

Daniel first tried to raise money by selling his toys at his family’s garage sale.

"He set out a little yard sale in our yard. It didn't work,” Brenda Crase said. “So, he said, ‘Take me to the Quick Way because I'm going to raise money for my Uncle Brian, because that's what I need to do, Nana.’"

Daniel started selling toys in front of the convenience store over the weekend.

Brenda Crase said she’s raised Daniel since he was brought home from the hospital, and that she’s so proud of the young man he is today.

"It made my heart feel good because I know that I raised my baby the right way, and he has love in his heart," she said.

Daniel has so far raised $400. He said his goal is to reach $5,000.

Copyright 2019 KFSM via CNN. All rights reserved.