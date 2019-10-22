100-year-old Astros fan receives special birthday gift from the team

The Houston Astros surprised one of their biggest fans living right here in the Brazos Valley.

Berma Beal is a big Astros fan who recently celebrated her 100th birthday. One of her friends who works at the Crestview Retirement Community in Bryan also loves the Astros. Connor McFarland tells KBTX he and Beal have bonded over their love for the Astros.

McFarland reached out to the team and asked if they could do something special for Beal's 100th birthday, and they did.

On Tuesday morning, Beal received a package from the Astros. She got two jerseys, a cap, a World Series replica ring, bobbleheads, and a special birthday letter.

"It thrilled me to death because the Lord has blessed me so much and then to get something like this is just a tremendous honor," Beal said.

McFarland said he didn't expect the team to actually respond, but he's very grateful they did.

"They actually came through in a really big way and I'm a big Astros fan and it made me feel good that they took care of her and took the time out to make her day," McFarland said.