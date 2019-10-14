11 CSISD students recognized through National Merit Scholarship Program

Some College Station students are getting national recognition. Check out this press release from CSISD:

In addition to the 11 National Merit Semifinalists named earlier this year, 11 additional College Station ISD students received a Letter of Commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Approximately 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2019 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top five percent of 1.6 million students who entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

CSISD National Merit Commended Scholars

• Arnav Banerjee, CSHS

• Alexis Calvert, AMCHS

• Sniya Chirayath, CSHS

• Phillip Guillen, AMCHS

• Jaehong Hwang, CSHS

• Rachel Lee, CSHS

• Nicolas Macri, AMCHS

• Shreya Majeti, CSHS

• Adriana Okonkwo, CSHS

• Ethan Pham, AMCHS

• Baxter Tindall, AMCHS