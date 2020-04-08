8th person dies in Brazos County, 11 more COVID-19 cases announced

An eighth person has died from COVID-19. The Brazos County Health District said the patient was a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized.

11 more positive COVID-19 cases have also been confirmed in Brazos County, according to health officials.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 108. 22 of those cases are classified as recovered. The number of active cases in the county is 78.

Nine people are currently in the hospital. Three people have been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours.

Health officials define recovered as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 7 days after onset of symptoms.

1,777 tests have been performed in Brazos County.

Tuesday, the health district began releasing additional demographic information, including the race of patients. 51% of confirmed patients are listed as caucasian. Hispanic patients make up 23% of the total cases. African Americans make up 8% of confirmed cases in the county. 17% of cases are reporting as "unrecorded."

More than half, 53%, of confirmed cases are people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. There was a slight increase in the number of cases for "14 and under" to 2% on Wednesday from 1% on Tuesday.

Health officials believe that 79% of confirmed cases were contracted through community spread. In a press conference on Monday, Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said many of those cases are in "clusters" of common residences or family units.

The Brazos County Health District's next press conference is scheduled for Thursday, April 9 at 4:30 p.m. It will be carried live on KBTX, KBTX.com and the KBTX Facebook page.