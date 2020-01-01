12 Bands of Christmas: Ben Morris

Ben Morris joins us for the 11th day of the 12 Bands of Christmas on "1/1" to perform his new New Year's song "One on One on one-one."

Morris says the song will be on an upcoming album that's forthcoming.

Married in 2009, he is the proud father of three young children and is an HVAC Technician by day.

By night, he plays and sings in the 12-year-old Bryan and College Station-based band, The Great American Boxcar Chorus, and enjoys creating and performing highly original music.

To date, he has released 7 albums.

