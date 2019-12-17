12 Bands of Christmas: Brazos Valley TROUPErdores

The Brazos Valley TROUPErdores joined us on First News at Four to spread their holiday cheer during our 12 Bands of Christmas segment.

The group performed a mashup of Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree and Jingle Bell Rock.

If you like what you hear, you can check them out Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the 29th Street Studio, located at 3705 E. 29th Street in Bryan. Ticket prices are $25 for adults, $20 for BVT Members & TROUPErs and $12 for youth under 13.

Brazos Valley TROUPE, AggieLand’s Ambassadors of the Arts, is currently in its 26th year of providing family-friendly faire to the Brazos Valley & beyond including as far east as New York City with the American Theatre Wing (even an international television appearance on Fox & Friends) and as far west as the Utah Shakespearean Festival. TROUPErdores, the song & dance arm of BVT, has been active since BVT’s inception and has performed for thousands all over the country.