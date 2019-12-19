12 Bands of Christmas: Dale & Waylon

Day four of our 12 Bands of Christmas segment features Dale & Waylon.

The duo plays a holiday favorite: Silent Night.

Sweet and slow, the performance showcases their intricate skills on the guitar combined with perfect melody and harmony on vocals.

Dale & Waylon is the combination of Jake Waylon Lehman and Ryan Dale Davenport.

Lifelong friends, at times roommates, extended family, and co-writers. Music was introduced to them at an early age from their fathers. A few church group shows later, a garage band or two, and Dale & Waylon were hooked.

Always focused on dynamics and harmony, Dale & Waylon provide an intimate show with songs that were "lived in" and "lived through".

Two guitars, a mandolin, and a harmonica provide the soundtrack to a Dale & Waylon duo show.

These days you'll find the guys in venues all across Texas and abroad.

Plans are also in the works for a new album. It will be self-produced, recorded, and mixed in Thorndale, TX, where it all started. The album should be available in early 2020.

Check out the whole interview and performance in the player above.