12 Bands of Christmas: Daniel Nash

For the final day in our 12 Bands of Christmas, we are joined by rising local star Daniel Nash.

You can also find him around town by his stage name: Kerosene Pipedreams. Nash says he's not much of a get-up and dance performer.

Instead, he says he hopes that his songs will ask listeners to think about the lyrics and the melody and how they may embody feelings we all have in our own lives.

"I wish to share these stories with as many people as I possibly can," Nash says, "I might not make a lot of money doing it but one day I might make a living. For now, it's just a pipedream."

Nash says he's a stay-at-home dad first, and a musician second.

If you like what you hear, check him out on social media at "Kerosene Pipedreams" on Instagram and Facebook. You can find the links in the related links section.

You can also catch him live at the Whiskey Tango at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, January 10 or at the 5 Knocks Speakeasy at 9:00 p.m. on January 20.

Watch the full interview and performance in the player above.