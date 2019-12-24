12 Bands of Christmas: Doc TicTok & the Mistletoe Medicine Show

When the holidays hit, local bands Terry and the T-Birds turns into Doc TicTok and the Mistletoe Medicine Show, playing Christmas hits at Santa's Wonderland.

The band was formed three years ago with veteran Brazos Valley musicians for Santa's Wonderland. After the first season, the group became known as Terry and the T-Birds for the other ten months of the year.

Performing a mix of classic rock, country and rockabilly oldies, the band is great at working a live audience.

Front man Terry Price was a nationally ranked Elvis tribute artist around the Brazos Valley for 20 years. Bassist Brian Lippman and Michael Holleman have played in the area for many years and currently also play with the Brazos Valley All Star Band. Keyboardist Karl Rehn and guitarist Billy Hillman have also played with numerous groups in the Brazos Valley for several years.

For more on Terry and the T-Birds, or Doc TicTok and the Mistletoe Medicine Show, see the Related Links.