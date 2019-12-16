12 Bands of Christmas: Keith Michael Kallina

Keith Michael Kallina is a rising star in Texas Country.

He lives and plays in and around the Bryan and College Station area. Monday, he joined KBTX for our first installment of a new limited segment entitled "The 12 Bands of Christmas."

He performs his own rendition of 'Please Come Home For Christmas.'

Keith says he was inspired by the bluesy-feel of The Eagles' version and wanted to create his own original for the show.

You can find Keith Michael Kallina Saturday, December 21 at the Old Caldwell Post Office.

He also has a new album out entitled "Authentic," and you can find that wherever you get your music.

Be sure to check out his website for more information. You can find it in the related links section.