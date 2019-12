Day six of the 12 Bands of Christmas features Mary-Charlotte Young.

Mary-Charlotte Young, formerly known as Magic Girl, is a singer-songwriter in the Texas troubadour tradition.

Her upcoming album "LA Again" is set to be released in late spring, early summer of 2020.

You can catch her this Thursday at the Canteen in Cavalry Court, Friday at the Whiskey Tango in Navasota, or Saturday at Yesterday's in Bryan.

Watch the whole interview and performance in the player above.