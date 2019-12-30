12 Bands of Christmas: Pushwater

For the 10th day of the 12 Bands of Christmas on KBTX, family band Pushwater performs in studio.

The band, comprised of lead singer Jesse Duke, his brother Eddie Duke on lead guitar and harmony vocals, their father Jerry Duke on bass guitar and harmony vocals, and cousin John Sunkes on percussion, mandolin, and harmony vocals.

Jesse Duke describes the band's style as a mix of Texas country and Americana.

The band tours full-time and plays more than 200 shows a year.

In the spring of 2020, the band plans to release its new album entitled 'Ready.' They say the album will hone in more on the Americana genre.

