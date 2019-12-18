12 Bands of Christmas: Russell Boyd

For our third day of the 12 Bands of Christmas segment, the man dubbed 'The Piano Guy,' Rusell Boyd visited the station Wednesday.

He may be "The Piano Guy' but he is so much more than that! While it's true Russell has played over 3,000 piano bar shows around Texas, he is a phenomenal guitar player and a true gentleman.

Russell is also a trooper. On Monday, he woke up sick as a dog. But he was in studio with us on Wednesday playing through the pain and belting out a holiday season classic.

He's bringing a new kind of music to Texas: part rock and part Americana with a dose of hip-hop influence. Every song has a different flavor, and shows are high-energy and interactive. He might even make fun of you. He doesn't mean it.

Check out his website for a complete schedule of events and links to covers and original music. You can find a link in the related links section.

Watch the whole interview and the performance in the player above.