12th Can group hosting food drive for Aggies needing help during pandemic

The 12th Can, a student-run food pantry affiliated with the Brazos Valley Food Bank, is organizing a food drive in partnership with the Texas A&M Foundation to assist students, faculty and staff facing food insecurity in the wake of COVID-19.

Beginning Wednesday, April 15 and continuing through Thursday, April 30, members of the local community can donate food items to the 12th Can at a drop-off location located outside the Jon L. Hagler Center, the Texas A&M Foundation’s headquarters, at 401 George Bush Drive in College Station, Texas. A number of marked donation boxes will be placed under the Foundation’s front awning in its circle driveway from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, allowing donors to drop off food items while still maintaining social distancing.

The most needed items for the food drive include pasta, beans (dried or canned), and canned protein.

“Now more than ever, Aggies who are still on campus need reliable access to nutritious food,” said Michael Collum ’20, director of the 12th Can. “The goal of the 12th Can continues to be that no Aggie ever goes hungry. This includes every student, staff and faculty member who is still in the area and qualifies for our services.”

Donated items will be collected regularly and taken to the 12th Can’s food pantry for distribution to those in need. The 12th Can’s goal is to eliminate hunger at Texas A&M University, bring awareness to food insecurity in college communities and show others the power of the Aggie Spirit. The organization conducts food drives and distributes food items via its pantry. Its clientele is 43% students, 52% staff and 5% faculty. It has seen a 30% increase in clients since the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a safety measure during COVID-19, 12th Can members are prepackaging food for individuals to pick up in a drive-through line.

Individuals unable to drop off food items may also choose to donate online to the 12th Can’s operating fund through the Texas A&M Foundation. Gifts to this fund will support food purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the purchase of bags to provide food in prepackaged units, which are provided free to clients.

“The Texas A&M Foundation exists to serve this great university, and our entire team takes great pride in doing as much as we possibly can for the student body,” said Tyson Voelkel ’96, president of the Foundation. “Students are the lifeblood of what makes this place unique, and we hope our efforts help those in need.”

For more information or questions regarding how to donate to the 12th Can, please email info@txamfoundation.com.

For questions related to food items or the 12th Can’s operations, please email 12thcan.director@gmail.com. Additional information about the 12th Can is also available at the12thcan.org.