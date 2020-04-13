12th death due to COVID-19 in Brazos County, three new cases announced

Brazos County health officials reported the 12th death due to COVID-19. The patient was a female in her 80’s who was on hospice care. No additional details have been released at this time.

Three new cases of COVID-19 were also reported Monday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 143. The total number of active cases is 102.

At this time, 2,306 tests have been administered in the county.

The next scheduled news conference is Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. You can watch it on KBTX.com, the KBTX Media Facebook page or on KBTX.