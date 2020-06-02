14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

14 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Brazos County, according to health officials.

There are 299 active cases currently in the county. 183 people are classified as recovered. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed cases in Brazos County now stands at 501.

16 people are currently in the hospital. One person has been discharged over the last 24 hours.

No new deaths have been reported. The total remains at 19.

The health district reports that from May 23 to May 29, our county's positivity rate sits at 4.03.

Here is a break down of confirmed cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 52

77802 - 38

77803 - 157

77807 - 62

77808 - 23

77840 - 57

77843 - No cases reported at this time.

77845 - 112

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77866 - No cases reported at this time.

77881 - No cases reported at this time.

The next press conference from the Brazos County Health District is Monday June 8. KBTX will carry that press conference live on television and streaming on their website and Facebook page.