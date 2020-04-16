14th death of COVID-19 reported, 103 active cases in Brazos County

The 14th death due to COVID-19 was reported by Brazos County health officials on Thursday. The patient was a female in her 80's who was on hospice care.

Along with the death, health officials reported seven additional cases of the virus in Brazos County.

The total number of cases is 158. 41 individuals have recovered leaving a total number of active cases at 103. Nine cases are currently hospitalized.

A total of 2,622 tests have been administered in Brazos County. At the press conference last week, Dr. Sullivan spoke that individuals that have received multiple tests are counted multiple times. He did point out that the number is primarily of individuals that have only been tested once.

