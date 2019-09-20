15 neglected dogs seized in Grimes County

At least 15 neglected dogs were seized Friday from a property near Plantersville in Grimes County, KBTX has confirmed.

The animals were removed by the Harris County Animal Cruelty Task Force led by the Houston Humane Society.

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office obtained a seizure warrant Friday morning after it launched an investigation this week into videos shared on social media showing the dogs in poor living conditions and chained up to trees.

Deputies responded to the property on Thursday off Hollyknoll Drive to speak with residents in the area. They say nobody lives on the property where the dogs were found and the owner of the animals has been informed of the warrant and has been identified.

A statement by the Harris County Animal Cruelty Task Force says the animals may have been used for dogfighting, but investigators say no evidence was found and no reports were made that the dogs were actually begin fought at the location.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office said there was a delay in getting an organization to assist with the seizure of the dogs because many rescue groups are assisting with storm-related emergency responses in the Houston area.

The dogs will be taken to the Houston Humane Society where they will receive a medical checkup and treatment.

"Once the veterinary exams are completed, animal cruelty charges will be pursued if the vet fins that any of the dogs were neglected or fought," said Grimes County Sheriff's Office Lt. D.E. Wagnon.

"This professional opinion is a required element of any animal cruelty criminal case," said Lt. Wagnon.

How You Can Help

With 96 seized animals currently in their care, HHS could use food and monetary donations.

If you would like to make a donation to the Houston Humane Society, please visit the shelter’s wish list by clicking here.

As a private non-profit, the Houston Humane Society needs and greatly appreciates donations all throughout the year.

Please continue to report animal cruelty, abuse, neglect and abandonment to 927paws.org and 832-927-PAWS.