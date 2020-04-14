16-year-old arrested for fatal Washington County shooting

A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with the murder of Derrick Davis Jr., 20.

Davis died from a shooting in near Washington on Mar. 15.

Washington County deputies responded to a shooting in the 20000 block of Washington Bridge Road around 9:47 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, Davis was found shot and transported to CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital in Navasota where he was pronounced dead. Patricia Ann-Coleman Cross, 50, received a non-fatal gunshot wound to the chest and has since recovered. Ronneisha Rutherford, 29 was grazed by a bullet and was later released.

At this time, the investigation is still ongoing.

You can view the original story here.