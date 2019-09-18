16th Annual Buddy Walk to feature full day of family fun

The Down Syndrome Association of the Brazos Valley is hosting it's 16th Annual Buddy Walk during the first weekend of October at Millican Reserve.

Activities will include a separate 5K with a Little Extra which begins at 8:00 a.m Sunday. Then, Buddy Walk festivities begin at 10:00 a.m. with all kinds of games and entertainment including bounce houses, a T-ball station, lawn games, Wertz Werks, hayrides, train rides, karaoke, cake walk, and a live performance from Zac Wilkerson.

Individuals with Down syndrome are free and everyone else is just $15 for a day of fun. To run in the race and enjoy the Buddy Walk is $25.

Organizers say Buddy Walk is an event where anyone can come set up a tent or canopy, bring lawn chairs or blankets and if you don't want to purchase food from a food truck, you can bring your own picnic.

Money raised at the Buddy Walk will help support a variety of educational and social programs benefiting people with down syndrome.