18-wheeler hauling bread crashes on Highway 6

An 18-wheeler hauling loaves of bread crashed Monday afternoon on Highway 6 in Robertson County.

State troopers tell News 3's Haley Vyrostek the truck was southbound on the highway when it veered into a guardrail and overturned near the Robertson County and Falls County line.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to troopers.

The accident happened around noon but traffic remains slow in the area as cleanup continues.