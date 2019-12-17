Walker County firefighters ask drivers to pay attention after two accidents

Early Tuesday morning the Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Fire Department responded to an 18-wheeler fire off I-45.

As crews began working to gain access to the fire in the enclosed trailer another 18-wheeler failed to move over and struck the side of one of the emergency vehicles. The emergency vehicle has damage to its front end.

Click here for more images from the scene.

Firefighters continued to put out the fire in the trailer and another truck drove through the barrier of safety cones and nearly struck several firefighters.

According to the Crabb’s Prairie VFD, the driver of the second truck was stopped nearly 4 miles away by a Walker County Sheriff’s Deputy. DPS is investigating the crash between the 18-wheeler and the emergency vehicle.

Crabb’s Prairie VFD wants to remind drivers to move over and slow down when approaching emergency vehicles.

