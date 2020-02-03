2 dead,1 injured in shooting at Texas A&M Commerce

Police at Texas A&M University-Commerce are reporting that two people are dead and a third injured after a shooting at a residence hall on campus.

According to the university, students, faculty and staff are instructed to take shelter and stay in place until further notice.

A&M-Commerce UPD is investigating a shooting in Pride Rock Residence Hall on campus. According to the university's website, UPD has stationed officers throughout the campus, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community.