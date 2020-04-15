2 new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County, 38 recovered

Brazos County health officials reported two additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 151. At this time, eight of those cases are currently hospitalized.

38 individuals have recovered from the respiratory illness that has claimed 13 lives in Brazos County. For individuals to be defined as recovered, they must be fever-free for 72 hours and it has to be at least seven days after the first sign of symptoms.

At this time, 2,433 tests have been administered in the county. At the press conference last Thursday, Dr. Sullivan spoke that individuals that have received multiple tests are counted multiple times. He did point out that the number is primarily of individuals that have only been tested once.

To view current numbers of positive cases in the Brazos Valley and an interactive map of cases in Texas,

The next scheduled news conference is Thursday, Apr. 16 at 4:30 p.m. You can watch it on KBTX.com, the KBTX Media Facebook page or on KBTX.

