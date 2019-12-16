2 sisters die after collision in front of their school

Two teenage sisters have died as a result of a collision in front of their school.

They are Shantey Hawkins, a sophomore at Linden-Kildare High School in Linden, Texas, and Adryanna Hawkins, a freshman at the same school, according to a Facebook post by Linden-Kildare Consolidated Independent School District and another by the Cass County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office.

It is with great sadness we report that we lost two precious LK students today,” says the statements posted Saturday evening and Sunday night, respectively.

The two-vehicle accident happened at 7:23 a.m. Saturday on Farm-to-Market Road 125 four miles southeast of Linden, the Texas Department of Public Safety reports.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the sisters’ mother, 42-year-old Linden resident Gwendolyn Louise Spignor-Leaks, was driving a 2012 Dodge Charger southeast on FM-125 and trying to turn left into the school parking lot when the collision occurred, said Sgt. Jean M. Dark, of the Texas Highway Patrol.

“Spignor-Leaks turned in front of a northwest-bound 1974 Kenworth log truck driven by Timothy Dale Davis, 61, of Bivins,” Dark says in a statement about the accident.

One of the sisters was taken to Christus St. Michael in Atlanta, Texas, and the other was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, authorities report.

Spignor-Leaks was taken to Christus St. Michael in Texarkana in critical condition.

And Davis was released after being treated at Health Care Express in Atlanta.

“Our hearts are grieving for these students and their families,” the School District and Sheriff’s Office posted. “Please join us in keeping them at the forefront of our thoughts and prayers as we all attempt to cope with this sudden and tragic loss.”

Linden-Kildare Consolidated Independent School District will make counselors available to anyone in their school community.

The counselors have been assigned to the high school and will remain in place “for as long as needed and will offer their support to any of district’s students and staff members.”

The School District’s and Sheriff’s Office posts end with the statement:

“As a community, we ask you to extend your love and support to the Hawkins Family. This tragedy impacts our community as a whole, including those at Linden-Kildare CISD who cared deeply for Shantey and Adryanna. Please continue to lift these families in your thoughts and prayers.”

