2 teens, ages 13 and 16, charged with allegedly assaulting homeless men with baseball bats in Ohio

The Wayne County, Ohio, prosecutor announced charges for two teenagers in connection to the brutal attack of a group of homeless men who were sleeping outside of a church.

Charges for both juvenile suspects, ages 13 and 16, include delinquency by reason of felonious assault and misdemeanor assault.

The case against an 18-year-old suspect is still under review by the county prosecutor’s Felony Division office.

Investigators said the three suspects took turns beating the homeless victims with baseball bats and throwing rocks at them on July 24. The incident last approximately 12 minutes, according to a victim.

According to the department, detectives positively identified the individuals based off of tips from the community after photos of the attack were shared on social media.

The Salvation Army offers assistance with housing to anyone in need. More information can be acquired by calling 330-264-4704.

