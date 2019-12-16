2 toddlers killed by gunshots in Indiana and Oklahoma

Two toddlers died in separate shooting incidents early Monday morning.

Authorities say bullets were fired into an Oklahoma City home, killing a 2-year-old girl and wounding her grandmother as they were asleep in bed.

Police say investigators have no idea who fired the shots early Monday that killed 2-year-old Riah Janae Thomas.

Her grandmother, Chametra Thomas, was treated and released from a hospital.

Lt. Cody Koelsch told Oklahoma City TV station KFOR that police had no previous history with the home and don’t know why it may have been targeted.

Police say a shooting in northwestern Indiana has killed a 4-year-old Gary boy and left his pregnant mother hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Gary police responding to reports of a shooting at a residence early Monday found the wounded boy, who died later at a hospital.

Police say it appears that someone fired several shots from outside, but the investigation is ongoing.

The Lake County Coroner’s office identified the child as Tory’on Dukes and said he was shot in the upper body while in bed. The boy’s 27-year-old mother was hospitalized.

Police have not released details on what might have led to the shooting.

