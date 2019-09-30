20 kangaroos run over in mass slaughter, Australian authorities say

A community in Australia is in shock after as many as 20 kangaroos, including baby joeys, were found run over in a hit-and-run, authorities say.

Residents woke up Sunday morning to find dead kangaroos “strewn all over their lawns,” according to Janine Green, a volunteer with the wildlife rescue group WIRES.

As many as 20 kangaroos, including baby joeys, were killed late Saturday in what is believed to have been a mass slaughter by vehicle.

Green says she has never seen anything like the carnage in her 20 years with WIRES.

“The kangaroos are part of their community. They’ve lived there forever. They’re all used to the kangaroos hopping up and down the street. The same people slow down for them. For someone to do a mass slaughter like that is just unbelievable,” she said.

Three surviving joeys were taken into the rescue group’s care.

Police have asked for anyone who may have information about the case to contact local detectives.

