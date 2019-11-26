20 years later: 1999 Bonfire survivor helps light 2019 Student Bonfire

Twenty years following the collapse of the Texas A&M bonfire on campus, a survivor of the 1999 accident was in attendance Tuesday night to help light the 2019 Student Bonfire in Robertson County.

John Comstock was with the Redpots as they lit the stack ahead of Saturday's matchup against LSU in Baton Rouge.

Comstock was trapped in the pile for hours and critically injured the morning of November 18, 1999.

"Bonfire is the undying flame that's in the heart of every Aggie," said Student Bonfire Red Pot Head Stack Ashton Vara.

"It's not just a pep rally fire, it's not something that we do once a year just because that's what we do. It's what being an Aggie is all about, it's what ties us together," he said.

Student Bonfire is an off-campus event organized by students.

