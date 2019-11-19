20 years later, Aggie looking for owner of borrowed Bonfire pot

A former Texas A&M student has turned to social media to try to return a Bonfire pot he borrowed 20 years ago.

Reece Flood was a senior at A&M in 1999. He studied journalism and says he has fond memories, and even photos, of him building Bonfire.

“This is the pot I had. We worked with off-campus Aggies to go to cut, help out with that, have a ton of fun. This is one of the last standing Bonfires on campus. I love having this picture,” said Flood.

Flood was camping out at ticket pull when stack collapsed at 2:42 a.m. on November 18, 1999.

He says as soon as he heard what happened, he rushed over to help. He described the scene as chaos, with hundreds of students wanting to help their fellow Aggies.

Flood says he was told no one was allowed near the stack without a pot, or hard hat. But he didn’t have his with him.

"I saw a girl walking by with her Bonfire pot in her hand and I just said ‘Hey can I use that?’, and in kind of a stunned look she just handed it over and kept walking,” said Flood.

Twenty years later, he still has her pot. He just doesn't know who she is.

"Looks like she is in the class of '02. Her name is Emily is our best guess. These are things that probably meant something to Emily. I don't know what they mean, but they probably meant something to her,” said Flood.

He turned to social media, posting his story along with a picture of the pot. Thousands of comments have rolled in, as people try to identify who the pot could belong to.

Kathryn Greenwade at the Association of Former Students says she knows the power of the Aggie network. She hopes they can give Emily back her Bonfire pot.

"Things like a Bonfire pot or an Aggie ring, they may be just possessions, but they represent so much more. They are symbolic of special times in our lives,” said Greenwade.

“She may not want to be found, and she may not want to bring up some of those bad memories and make that connection. I am okay with that, and I totally understand that. But I just wanted to put this out there in case she wanted it back. I don’t want to keep it from her any longer,” said Flood.

Flood says the best way to reach him is through his social media, which can be found in the related links section.


