2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season comes to a close

November 30th officially closes the book on the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Advisories and forecasts were issued for 20 systems by the National Hurricane Center this season, with 18 of those getting names. The last to be named was Tropical Storm Sebastien.

This season there were:

• 6 Hurricanes

• 3 Major Hurricanes

• 10 Tropical Storms

• 2 Subtropical Storms

• 2 Tropical Depressions

The official, updated NOAA forecast for the season called for 9-15 named storms, 4-8 hurricanes, and 2-4 major hurricanes.

The most notable hurricane of the season was Hurricane Dorian that demolished parts of the Bahamas as a major, Category 5 with wind peaking at 185mph.

Tropical Storm Imelda became the fifth wettest tropical system on record for the United States. A record 40 to 45 inches of rain fell over parts of Southeast Texas.