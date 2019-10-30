2019 Halloween Costume Trends

Halloween is just one day away, and are you wondering what superheroes, ghouls, and goblins will be trick or treating at your door?

In 2019, experts say the top costume choices for kids are princesses and superheroes. A growing number of people say they are getting their costumes ideas from social media. On the scarier side, costumes from Stephen King’s “It” are also popular among children and adults.

However, Halloween costumes are not just for people. This year 29 million Americans are planning to dress up their pets, and stores have many options for our four-legged friends. The most popular costumes among pet owners are superheroes.

From costumes to candy, the National Retail Federation says Americans will spend an average of $86 each on Halloween items, and total spending on Halloween is expected to top nearly $9 billion this year alone.

Beyond costumes and candy, several residents in Bryan/College Station have decorated their houses in the spooky season spirit. A full list of all the homes can be seen in the Related Links tab.

